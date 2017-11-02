CORRECTED-Shell may reconsider capital structure if Netherlands scraps dividend tax - CFO

(Corrects to Shell reconsidering capital structure, not dual listing)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell could reconsider its capital structure if the Dutch government goes ahead with plans to remove a tax on dividends, Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said on Thursday.

The new Dutch government has proposed to scrap a 15 percent tax on dividend payments as part of its more business-friendly pledges.

“That hasn’t happened yet but if (it did) then we could take a look at the structure,” Uhl told analysts on Thursday.

“But we’ll need to wait for that to actually come to fruition before we move into decision-making in that space.”

A Shell spokeswoman said the capital structure reconsideration would include whether to combine the company’s A and B shares.