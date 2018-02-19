FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

Shell names Jacek Dziembaj head of oil products trading -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Royal Dutch Shell has appointed Jacek Dziembaj as head of oil products trading and supply, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

* Dziembaj will be based in London and assume his new role from April 9.

* Dziembaj’s appointment follows the naming in December of Mark Quartermain as head of crude oil trading at the Anglo-Dutch company.

* Dziembaj has 26 years of experience in Shell, including working in the retail and lubricants businesses and most recently as vice president retail Europe/South Africa.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
