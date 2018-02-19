Shell names Jacek Dziembaj head of oil products trading -memo

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Royal Dutch Shell has appointed Jacek Dziembaj as head of oil products trading and supply, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

* Dziembaj will be based in London and assume his new role from April 9.

* Dziembaj’s appointment follows the naming in December of Mark Quartermain as head of crude oil trading at the Anglo-Dutch company.

* Dziembaj has 26 years of experience in Shell, including working in the retail and lubricants businesses and most recently as vice president retail Europe/South Africa.