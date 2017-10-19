FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell lifts force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports
October 19, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 2 days ago

Shell lifts force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s subsidiary in Nigeria, SPDC, lifted force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports at noon local time (1100 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman said.

Shell declared force majeure one month ago following the shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, one of the two main pipelines taking Bonny Light grade to the export terminal. Exports have been continuing via the Trans Niger Pipeline.

Aiteo, operator of the NCTL, said on Tuesday that repairs to the pipeline had been completed. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

