Shell restarts North Sea Shearwater, Nelson oil and gas platforms
December 27, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

Shell restarts North Sea Shearwater, Nelson oil and gas platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday that production operations were gradually resuming at its North Sea Shearwater and Nelson oil and gas platforms

* The resumption follows the restart of the major Forties pipeline that handles the fields’ output

* The Forties pipeline was shutdown on Dec. 11 after a crack was found. It restarted this week after repairs

* Shell said on Dec. 12 that it had shutdown production at the fields (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
