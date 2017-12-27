Shell restarts North Sea Shearwater, Nelson oil and gas platforms

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday that production operations were gradually resuming at its North Sea Shearwater and Nelson oil and gas platforms

* The resumption follows the restart of the major Forties pipeline that handles the fields’ output

* The Forties pipeline was shutdown on Dec. 11 after a crack was found. It restarted this week after repairs

* Shell said on Dec. 12 that it had shutdown production at the fields (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens)