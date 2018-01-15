Shell approves development of Penguins oil, gas field in North Sea

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Shell announced a final investment decision on the redevelopment of the Penguins oil and gas field in the UK North Sea

* Shell said the redevelopment is an attractive opportunity with a competitive go-forward break-even price below $40 per barrel

* The decision authorises the construction of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, the first new manned installation for Shell in the northern North Sea in almost 30 years

* The FPSO is expected to have a peak production (100%) of circa 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)