Shell extends outage at Queensland Curtis LNG plant to Oct. 30 -AEMO
October 26, 2017 / 9:01 AM / a day ago

Shell extends outage at Queensland Curtis LNG plant to Oct. 30 -AEMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has extended a shutdown at its Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant to Oct. 30, data on the Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO) website showed.

The 8.5 million-tonnes-per-annum capacity liquefaction plant started planned maintenance on Oct. 6. It has two production units, or trains.

According to the last AEMO update, more than half of a train but not more than a full train was planned to be shut Oct. 6-23. It said that more than one and a half trains but not more than two trains would be shut between Oct. 9-22.

In the latest update, the AEMO notice says that more than half of an LNG train but not more than a full train would remain shut until Oct. 30.

LNG producers such as Shell voluntarily submit information on production outages to the AEMO. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
