5 days ago
Shell suspends Pernis refinery loadings after fire
July 30, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 5 days ago

Shell suspends Pernis refinery loadings after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Loadings of oil products from Royal Dutch Shell's 404,000 barrels per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands have been suspended following a fire at the plant, the company said in a statement to traders on Sunday.

"At this stage the extent of the damage is (being) investigated and we are unable to load product at the depot in Pernis," Shell said in the statement seen by Reuters.

"For now we work on the assumption that FCA (free carrier) loadings at depot Pernis will be interrupted until and including tomorrow so please take your necessary precautions." (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)

