Shell beats Q2 expectations as downstream business shines

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell more than tripled profit for the second quarter compared with a year ago, ahead of analysts' expectations, boosted by its refining and chemicals business.

Current cost of supplies (CCS) excluding exceptional items, the company's way of measuring profit, rose 245 percent to $3.6 billion, compared with a company-provided analyst consensus of $3.15 billion.

Shell also reduced its debt to equity ratio which fell to 25.3 percent, down from 28.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair)