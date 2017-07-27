FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Shell beats Q2 expectations as downstream business shines
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 27, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 11 days ago

Shell beats Q2 expectations as downstream business shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell more than tripled profit for the second quarter compared with a year ago, ahead of analysts' expectations, boosted by its refining and chemicals business.

Current cost of supplies (CCS) excluding exceptional items, the company's way of measuring profit, rose 245 percent to $3.6 billion, compared with a company-provided analyst consensus of $3.15 billion.

Shell also reduced its debt to equity ratio which fell to 25.3 percent, down from 28.1 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.