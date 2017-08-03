FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shire upgrades earnings guidance after Q2 earnings beat
August 3, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 days ago

Shire upgrades earnings guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - London-listed pharmaceutical maker Shire upgraded its forecast for full-year earnings on Thursday as it reported 7 percent growth in second-quarter product sales.

The company said it had upgraded the midpoint of its full-year forecast by 10 cents to $15 after it made stronger-than-expected costs savings from its acquisition of haemophilia specialist Baxalta last year.

It reported second-quarter revenue of $3.75 billion and non GAAP earnings per ADS of $3.73, up 11 percent and beating a market forecast of $3.60.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

