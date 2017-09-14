CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent

(Corrects to show number in first paragraph is in Hong Kong dollars, not U.S. dollars. Adds U.S. dollar conversion)

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a full-year underlying profit of HK$25.97 billion ($3.32 billion), in line with estimates, thanks to robust sales in one of the world’s most expensive property markets.

The figure represents a 7.43 percent rise in underlying profit in the fiscal year ending June 30 for the company, which has a market value of HK$396.3 billion.

The underlying profit matched a forecast of HK$25.92 billion by 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates. ($1 = 7.8116 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Venus Wu)