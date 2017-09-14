FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 8:44 AM / in a month

CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show number in first paragraph is in Hong Kong dollars, not U.S. dollars. Adds U.S. dollar conversion)

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value, on Thursday posted a full-year underlying profit of HK$25.97 billion ($3.32 billion), in line with estimates, thanks to robust sales in one of the world’s most expensive property markets.

The figure represents a 7.43 percent rise in underlying profit in the fiscal year ending June 30 for the company, which has a market value of HK$396.3 billion.

The underlying profit matched a forecast of HK$25.92 billion by 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates. ($1 = 7.8116 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Venus Wu)

