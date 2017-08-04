FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steinhoff African unit to buy Shoprite controlling stake
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 2 months ago

Steinhoff African unit to buy Shoprite controlling stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International’s African spin-off plans to acquire a controlling interest in South African retailer Shoprite , it said on Friday.

Steinhoff has entered into call option agreements with Titan Premier Investments, a company ultimately controlled by a family trust of Steinhoff and Shoprite chairman Christo Wiese, as well as the Public Investment Corporation and Lancaster Group, Steinhoff said in a statement.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.