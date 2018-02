JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South African Shoprite Holdings will expand into Kenya, its chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht said on Tuesday, as Africa’s biggest grocer looks to take advantage of the growing east African economy.

“We have not changed our focus to say we’re not looking at the continent anymore. We have grabbed that opportunity, we’re going to Kenya,” Engelbrecht said in a results presentation. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Ed Stoddard)