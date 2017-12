JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Workers at South Africa’s Shoprite will go on a one-day strike on Dec. 22 to protest a change in working hours, their union said on Wednesday

About 30,000 workers will down tools during the strike, Mike Tau an official of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union said. Tau said a full-blown strike would follow if the company failed to change the working conditions.