JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, said on Monday it raised 567.5 million shekels ($166 million) in a public bond offering.

* The company said it expanded a series of bonds traded on the Tel Aviv bourse.

* ($1 = 3.4211 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)