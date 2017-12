TEL AVIV, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Discount Investment Corp said on Monday it lowered its stake in Shufersal , Israel’s biggest supermarket chain, to 50.12 percent from 53.3 percent, selling shares for 169.5 million shekels ($49 million).

As a result, Discount said, it will post an increase in shareholders capital of 85 million shekels in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 3.4826 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)