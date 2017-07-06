FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Thai Siam Commercial halts $3 bln insurance unit sale as talks fail - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 6, 2017 / 6:02 AM / a month ago

Thai Siam Commercial halts $3 bln insurance unit sale as talks fail - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank has halted the sale of its insurance unit, expected to fetch $3 billion, as talks with potential bidder Hong Kong insurer FWD Group failed on valuation disagreements, three people familiar with the matter said.

FWD, which is owned by tycoon Richard Li, the youngest son of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, was in talks with SCB, Thailand's third-biggest lender, on the insurance unit deal.

At $3 billion, the deal would have been the largest ever insurance M&A transaction in Southeast Asia, and the biggest in Asia since August 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It was not immediately clear if the Thai bank will relaunch the sale in the near future. Both SCB and FWD declined to comment. The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in BANGKOK; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.