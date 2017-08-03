FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sibanye Gold planning job cuts in S.Africa mines revamp
#Basic Materials
August 3, 2017 / 8:29 AM / in 2 months

Sibanye Gold planning job cuts in S.Africa mines revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sibanye Gold will restructure operations in its home market, a move that could affect 7,400 of its employees, the gold and platinum miner said on Thursday.

Sibanye, which employs 58,000 people in South Africa, will start consultations with labour unions and government about the restructuring of its loss-making Beatrix West and Cooke operations, the company said in a statement.

“Approximately 7,400 Sibanye employees at all levels may be affected as a result of the proposed restructuring,” the firm said.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely

