South Africa's Sibanye Gold says aims for Cooke mine restart later this week
#Basic Materials
June 26, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a month ago

South Africa's Sibanye Gold says aims for Cooke mine restart later this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold said it aimed to resume production at its strike-hit Cooke Mine later this week after it had conducted safety inspections on Monday.

A company spokesman also said the company needed to wrap up an appeals process for around 1,500 miners, who face possible dismissal for taking part in a violent wildcat strike that started almost three weeks ago at the operation. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

