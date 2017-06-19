South Africa's Sibanye says Cooke mine to remain closed until at least Thursday

JOHANNESBURG, June 19 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold's Cooke operation in South Africa will remain shut until at least Thursday as the company goes through an appeals process for workers fired for taking part in a wildcat strike, it said on Monday.

Spokesman James Wellsted said the company was concerned about the safety of its employees after receiving reports of threats of violence against miners not supporting the strike.

Workers at the mine downed tools almost two weeks ago, angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has included the arrest of employees for collusion.