Brazilian steelmaker CSN considering asset sales "by option, not pressure"

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional is considering possible asset sales to reduce debt, but is not “under pressure” as it expects to conclude a refinancing of its debt with state banks, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We may opt to sell assets instead of being pressured to do it,” director Luis Fernando Martinez said. CSN, as the company is known, had put assets up for sale in 2016, but only concluded one small deal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)