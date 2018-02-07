FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
February 7, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brazilian steelmaker CSN considering asset sales "by option, not pressure"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional is considering possible asset sales to reduce debt, but is not “under pressure” as it expects to conclude a refinancing of its debt with state banks, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We may opt to sell assets instead of being pressured to do it,” director Luis Fernando Martinez said. CSN, as the company is known, had put assets up for sale in 2016, but only concluded one small deal. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.