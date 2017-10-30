FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's CSN non-audited data show third-quarter swing to profit
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 30, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's CSN non-audited data show third-quarter swing to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil’s third largest flat steelmaker, swung to a profit in the third quarter, according to non-audited figures released on Monday.

CSN earned a net 256.2 million reais ($79.1 million), reversing a loss of 66.8 million the year before. Operating profit, however, slipped 18 percent to 662.2 million reais.

CSN had previously failed to release earnings for 2016 and 2017 ahead of regulatory deadlines. ($1 = 3.2372 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.