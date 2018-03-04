FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 2:51 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-Siemens expects proceeds of up to $5.7 bln from Healthineers IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount in headline to $5.7 bln, not $4.8)

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens said on Sunday it expected proceeds of 3.90 billion-4.65 billion euros ($4.8 billion-$5.7 billion) from the planned initial public offering of its medical imaging and diagnostics business.

Siemens announced plans to float Healthineers on the Frankfurt stock exchange two weeks ago, putting it on track for a listing in late March and making it one of Germany’s biggest listings in recent years.

The price range for the 150 million shares has been set at 26.00 to 31.00 euros per share, Siemens said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8119 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Alexander Smith)

