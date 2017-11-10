Dutch wind farm supplier SIF warns of order-book weakness

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - SIF Holding NV, the Dutch builder of huge steel foundations for offshore wind turbines, on Friday reported a 38 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit because of postponed projects.

The company also lowered its full-year production target by 5 percent to 220 kilotons, saying work has been shifted into 2018 and that it now expects an 8 percent decline in full year core profit.

“We anticipate a slower 2018, with 122 kilotons currently in the order book,” SIF said in a statement.

“Accordingly, we are reviewing short-term costs aggressively, while mindful of the need to preserve critical skills capacity for what is fundamentally a growth market through the next decade.”

The Dutch government, which is running behind on its international climate obligations, has announced plans for wind farms in the Dutch North Sea in the coming years.

SIF’s third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 11.2 million euros ($13 million) on revenue that fell 9 percent to 30.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.8594 euros)