ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sika has agreed to buy certain assets of Grupo Industrial Alce, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said on Wednesday, extending the waterproofing and roofing brands it has on sale in Mexico.

Sika will also acquire a factory close to Mexico City as part of the deal, whose terms were not disclosed. ​ (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)