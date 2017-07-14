FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
EXCLUSIVE-ICE provisionally selected as LBMA silver benchmark auction operator-sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 14, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 25 days ago

EXCLUSIVE-ICE provisionally selected as LBMA silver benchmark auction operator-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange has been provisionally selected as the new operator of the London Bullion Market Association silver benchmark, three precious metals market sources said.

A formal decision on the LBMA Silver Price has yet to be made, but is expected within days once final conditions have been settled.

"It's definitely ICE," one source said.

The LBMA and ICE declined to comment.

A race to provide the auction process that sets the benchmark, for which the LBMA owns the intellectual property rights, narrowed to two potential providers, ICE and the London Metal Exchange, earlier this year.

Reporting by Jan Harvey and Peter Hobson; Editing by Dale Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.