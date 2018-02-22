FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 22, 2018 / 6:48 AM / 2 days ago

Sime Darby expects palm oil prices at 2,500-2,600 rgt/T in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land holdings, sees palm oil prices ranging between 2,500 and 2,600 ringgit per tonne in the first half of the year, managing director Mohd Bakke Salleh said on Thursday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange last traded at 2,499 ringgit ($638) per tonne.

The company reported earlier on Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose by 34 percent versus a year ago, on higher fresh fruit bunch production.

$1 = 3.9170 ringgit Reporting by Emily Chow

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.