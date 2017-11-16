FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sime Darby sees palm oil prices holding at 2,600-2,700 rgt/T until yr-end
November 16, 2017 / 8:02 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Sime Darby sees palm oil prices holding at 2,600-2,700 rgt/T until yr-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land size, sees crude palm oil prices holding at 2,600 ringgit ($622.75) to 2,700 ringgit per tonne until year-end, a company official said on Thursday.

The company’s fresh fruit bunch production for the 2018 financial year is estimated to grow 6-7 percent from the previous year, plantations managing director Franki Anthony Dass told reporters following the release of Sime Darby’s earnings. ($1 = 4.1750 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow)

