February 7, 2018 / 10:02 AM / a day ago

AIRSHOW-NATO buyers near agreement to renegotiate A400M schedule -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European NATO buyers of the Airbus A400M military transporter are finalising an agreement to negotiate a new delivery schedule and contract terms for the troubled aircraft programme, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced defences.

Airbus officials presenting the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow declined to comment.

Reporting by Reuters bureaus, Editing by Tim Hepher

