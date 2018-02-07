AIRSHOW-NATO buyers near agreement to renegotiate A400M schedule -sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European NATO buyers of the Airbus A400M military transporter are finalising an agreement to negotiate a new delivery schedule and contract terms for the troubled aircraft programme, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced defences.

Airbus officials presenting the aircraft at the Singapore Airshow declined to comment.