February 6, 2018 / 6:44 AM / a day ago

TAKE A LOOK-Singapore Airshow 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Singapore Airshow, the largest air show in Asia, has brought together buyers and sellers against the backdrop of China’s attempt to play a bigger role in a realigning global aerospace industry.

Here are some of the stories from the biennial event.

For full multimedia coverage of the event, please click here

>New sales chief to rebuild after Airbus tensions >AirAsia seen sticking with Airbus A330neo >Garuda to work fleet harder, hedge oil >U.S., Israeli drone makers wary of rising Chinese >Jetmakers study single-pilot planes; freight first >Maritime patrol planes key in Asia; buyers elusive >Singapore “seriously evaluating” F-35 >Airbus targets rise in APAC helicopter market share >Embraer “harmed party” in Boeing-Bombardier row >Boeing says key issues stay in Embraer tie-up talks >New Airbus sales chief seeks to lift A330neo sales >Policy hurdles in jet sales to small China airlines >NATO buyers near deal to renegotiate A400M schedule >ATR sells 4 turboprop aircraft to Bangkok Airways >Embraer: Still in talks on Boeing tie-up structure >Planemakers look at higher output to meet demand >Airbus deal cools CSeries for now -Bombardier <S.Korea could decide on P-8 purchase by year-end >Embraer, Bombardier face 100-seat hurdle in China >Southeast Asia airlines eye non-stop U.S. flights >Boeing signs nearly $1 bln of services deals >Aircraft leasing sector set for shakeout-AerCap CEO >Mitsubishi Aircraft sees more orders for jet >HondaJet CEO sees China certification by end-2018 >S.Korean aerobatic jet skids off runway at Airshow >Bombardier sees strong Q400 turboprop sales >Jetmakers spar over niche where Boeing eyes new jet >China COMAC: First C919 jet delivery aimed in 2021 >Airfares to jump as a result of rising oil price >Boeing $50 bln services target needs acquisitions >Boeing may express interest in Canada jet bid >Italy’s Leonardo to boost Asia sales under new plan >China’s Okay Airways courting foreign airlines >Qantas’ one Boeing 787 option to lapse,reviews more >Singapore Air plans blockchain tech for miles usage >Airlines to see crisis on infrastructure costs-IATA >BREAKINGVIEWS-Airshow buoyancy masks turbulence (Created by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

