Two Singapore Airbnb hosts plead guilty to unauthorised short-term rentals

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two Singaporeans on trial for unauthorised short-term rentals posted on Airbnb pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the first such cases under the country’s rules on short-term property letting introduced last year.

The two men were charged for renting four units in a condominium for less than six months without permission from Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority and face a fine of up to S$200,000 ($152,000) per offence. ($1 = 1.3147 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku, Writing by Jack Kim)