Singapore September bank lending up 1 pct

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in September rose 1 percent from August on the back of higher disbursements to financial institutions, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$640.7 ($470.69) billion last month, up from S$634.4 billion in August.

Bank lending in September rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$ 570.4 billion in September from S$569.1 billion in August. It was at S$517.2 billion a year earlier.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. ($1 = 1.3612 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Vyas Mohan)