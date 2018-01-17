Singapore Dec non-oil exports rise 3.1 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth slowed more than expected in December due to a contraction in electronics exports and shipments to China, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 3.1 percent in December year-on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the 9.1 percent rise the month before.

The slowdown was worse than the 8.7 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 5.0 percent in December after growing a revised 8.6 percent in November. The poll called for a 4.5 percent contraction from the month before. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)