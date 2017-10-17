FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports down 1.1 pct y/y
#Healthcare
October 17, 2017 / 12:30 AM / 5 days ago

Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports down 1.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell unexpectedly from a year earlier in September, due to a contraction in electronic shipments, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports unexpectedly contracted 1.1 percent in September on-year, data from the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore showed, a stark contrast to the 12.7 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. The last time exports fell on a year-on-year basis was in April.

In August, exports grew a revised 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports fell 11.0 percent after a revised 4.2 percent rise in August.

The Reuters poll predicted a contraction of 0.1 percent from the previous month.

Electronics exports, a major driver of shipments in recent months, fell 7.9 percent in September from a year earlier.

Exports to China rose slower at 9.6 percent from a year earlier, compared to the 43.2 percent expansion in August. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Sam Holmes)

