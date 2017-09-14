Singapore Q2 jobless rate at 2.2 pct, steady from advance estimate

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's Ministry of Manpower released detailed unemployment data for the second quarter of 2017 on Thursday: (percent, seasonally adjusted) Q2/2017 Q1/2017 Q4/2016 Q3/2016 Q2/2016 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 CONTEXT: In the second quarter, total employment declined by 7,300. Excluding foreign domestic workers, the decline was 7,900. The contraction in total employment was due to sustained declines in work permit holders in construction and manufacturing, the Ministry of Manpower said. For the full report, click on: www.mom.gov.sg (Reportint by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)