FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Q2 jobless rate at 2.2 pct, steady from advance estimate
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 14, 2017 / 2:59 AM / in a month

Singapore Q2 jobless rate at 2.2 pct, steady from advance estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's Ministry of
Manpower released detailed unemployment data for the second
quarter of 2017 on Thursday:
    (percent, seasonally adjusted)
 Q2/2017   Q1/2017   Q4/2016  Q3/2016  Q2/2016
   2.2       2.2       2.2      2.1      2.1
 
    CONTEXT:
    In the second quarter, total employment declined by 7,300.
Excluding foreign domestic workers, the decline was 7,900.
    The contraction in total employment was due to sustained
declines in work permit holders in construction and
manufacturing, the Ministry of Manpower said.

    For the full report, click on: www.mom.gov.sg

 (Reportint by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.