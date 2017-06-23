FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
June 23, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 2 months ago

Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in May rose 5.0 percent year-on-year, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, slower than the median forecast in a Reuters survey for a 7.4 percent expansion.

Electronics output grew 35.1 percent year-on-year in May, although cooling from a revised 48.2 percent annual growth from the month before.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell a more-than-expected 3.5 percent in May. The median forecast was for a contraction of 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

