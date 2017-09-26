Singapore August factory output rises 19.1 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production remained on a roll in August, growing more than expected due to robust electronics output, data showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output in August rose 19.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a 14.2 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent in August, higher than the median forecast for a contraction of 0.4 percent.

In July, manufacturing output rose at its fastest pace in seven months at a revised 21.2 percent from a year ago, due to higher output of electronics and precision engineering. On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, it grew at a revised 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)