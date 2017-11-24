FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2017 / 5:01 AM / a day ago

Singapore October factory output rises 14.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production rose for a fifteenth straight month in October, driven by a continued surge in electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in October rose 14.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, after growing a revised 14.4 percent in September. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 15.5 percent expansion.

Electronics output in October rose 45.1 percent on-year after growing 33.1 percent in September.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in October after a revised 1.0 percent fall in September. The median forecast was for a rise of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)

