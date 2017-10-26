Singapore September factory output rises 14.6 pct y/y, better than expected

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in September grew better than expected thanks to continued growth in electronics, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output in September rose 14.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 10 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in September. The median forecast was for a contraction of 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)