SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 39.5 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Developers sold 758 units last month, compared with 1,253 units in the same month a year earlier, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

The level of sales, however, rose from 657 units sold in September.

For more details, click: www.ura.gov.sg