Singapore Q3 private home prices rise for first time in 4 years
October 2, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 17 days ago

Singapore Q3 private home prices rise for first time in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home prices
rose for the first time in four years in the third quarter,
ending a stretch of 15 consecutive quarters of price declines,
the government's preliminary estimates showed on Monday.
    Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash
estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during
the third quarter of 2017:
    
  Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter             Q3/2017  Q2/2017
 Singapore private    +0.5     -0.1
 home prices                  
    

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Pullin)

