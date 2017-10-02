Singapore Q3 private home prices rise for first time in 4 years

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home prices rose for the first time in four years in the third quarter, ending a stretch of 15 consecutive quarters of price declines, the government's preliminary estimates showed on Monday. Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the third quarter of 2017: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2017 Q2/2017 Singapore private +0.5 -0.1 home prices (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Pullin)