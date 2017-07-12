FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Singapore May retail sales rise 0.9 pct from year earlier
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 12, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 25 days ago

Singapore May retail sales rise 0.9 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's retail sales in May rose from a year earlier due to an increase in sales of petrol, data showed on Wednesday.

Total retail sales rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 2.7 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Compared with a year earlier, petrol sales at gas service stations jumped 11.3 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.0 percent in May after a revised 1.7 percent increase in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

