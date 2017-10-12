FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore August retail sales rise 3.5 pct from year earlier
October 12, 2017 / 5:00 AM / in 7 days

Singapore August retail sales rise 3.5 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in August rose from a year earlier, thanks to increased sales at petrol service stations, data showed on Thursday.

Total retail sales rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, after rising a revised 1.7 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Retail sales at petrol service stations in August rose 9.5 percent from the year-ago period.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August after rising a revised 2.9 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)

