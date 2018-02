Singapore Dec retail sales rise 4.6 pct from year earlier

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s retail sales in December rose from a year earlier thanks to a jump in motor vehicle sales, data showed on Monday.

Total retail sales rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, after rising a revised 5.0 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Sales of motor vehicles grew 26.0 percent in December from the year earlier after rising 7.5 percent in November.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 0.2 percent in December after rising a revised 4.9 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)