FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
January 26, 2018 / 12:48 AM / 4 days ago

Singapore Q4 private home prices up 0.8 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2017:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q4/2017             Q3/2017
 Singapore        +0.8             +0.7
 private                     
 home prices                 
    *Rentals of private residential properties were down 0.9
percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter.
    *The latest figures for private home prices showed an upward
revision from the URA's flash estimates released on Jan. 2,
which showed that private home prices rose 0.7 percent in the
fourth quarter.
    *Private home prices were up 0.7 percent in the third
quarter, the first quarterly rise in four years.   

 (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.