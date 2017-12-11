FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shell says fire extinguished at Singapore refinery-petchem plant
#Basic Materials
December 11, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Shell says fire extinguished at Singapore refinery-petchem plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shell says investigating cause of fire

* Does not expect any impact on customers (Adds detail on production capacity)

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said a fire at its Singapore refinery-petrochemical site was extinguished on Sunday and no one was hurt in the incident.

The fire occurred at one of its manufacturing units on Bukom Island at about 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) and was extinguished shortly after by the site’s firefighters, a company spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

Shell was investigating the cause of the incident and did not expect any impact on its customers, she said.

Shell did not specify which unit had been affected.

The Bukom site, Shell’s largest wholly-owned plant, has a 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a steam cracker that produces more than 900,000 tonnes of ethylene a year. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Paul Tait and Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
