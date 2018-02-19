Singapore Refining Company completes new gasoline clean fuels facility

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Singapore Refining Company said on Monday that it has completed a new $500 million gasoline clean fuels facility and cogeneration plant at its Jurong Island refinery

* The new two-train cogenration plant will generate 72 megawatts of electricity, exceeding the refinery’s current power requirements and eliminating electricity expenses which is one of the largest operating costs at the refinery, the company said

* The refinery boilers were converted from fuel oil to natural gas firing, it added

* The new gasoline facility features a gasoline desulphurization unit to reduce sulphur in gasoline products, a heavy naphtha splitter to reduce benzene in gasoline, and an amine treating unit to recover sulphur from the process, it said.

* The 290,000 barrels-per-day refinery is jointly owned by Chevron Singapore and Singapore Petroleum Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetroChina International (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)