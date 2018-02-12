FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 12, 2018 / 3:31 AM / 2 days ago

Singapore hosts 6.2 pct more visitors in 2017 on rise in Chinese tourists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s visitor arrivals rose 6.2 percent to a record 17.4 million last year as the city-state welcomed more travellers from countries such as China, its top market, and India.

Tourism receipts rose 3.9 percent to S$26.8 billion ($20.20 billion) in 2017, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Monday, based on preliminary estimates. Both tourism receipts and visitor arrivals touched record highs for the second time in two years.

The board expects visitor arrivals in the range of 17.6 million to 18.1 million for 2018. It also forecast tourism receipts between S$27.1 billion and S$27.6 billion for this year.

Singapore, which relies on tourism for about 4 percent of its economic output, has built a reputation for glitzy shopping malls, street food, casinos and the Formula One night race. ($1 = 1.3266 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.