FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 7, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Singtel Q3 net profit falls 8.5 pct as regional affiliates feel pinch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) on Thursday reported an 8.5 percent fall in its third-quarter net profit, due to a drop in voice revenues and lower earnings from its regional affiliates.

Southeast Asia’s largest telecom operator posted a net profit of S$890 million ($671.5 million) for the three months ended December, compared with S$973 million in the year-ago period. Higher network depreciation and amortisation from infrastructure investments also hurt earnings.

Underlying net profit, which excludes exceptional items, fell 8 percent.

Regional affiliates in which Singtel owns stakes, such as India’s Bharti Airtel and Indonesia’s Telkomsel, are facing increased competition in their home markets, leading to lower profit contributions to Singtel in the quarter.

Singtel’s revenue climbed 4.4 percent to S$4.6 billion, helped by stronger performance at its Group Digital Life unit, which includes services such as data analytics and digital marketing, and its Australian consumer business.

Singtel said it maintained its full-year results forecast. ($1 = 1.3254 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.