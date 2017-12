MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it aimed for each of its two units, Segezha and Steppe, to raise no less than $350 million from initial public offerings.

Segezha, which comprises forestry, woodworking and pulp and paper operations, and agricultural holding company Steppe, could be listed in 2019, Sistema Vice President Vsevolod Rozanov said. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely)