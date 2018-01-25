CORRECTED-Wealth manager St. James's Place Q4 assets up on inflows, market gains

(Removes incorrect percentage in 2nd paragraph, fixes grammatical error in lead)

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Thursday posted a 5.9 percent increase in fourth-quarter funds under management, boosted by net inflows of client money and market gains.

The ​company, which offers a range of investment and savings services, said total assets at the end of December were 90.8 billion pounds ($129.56 billion), from the previous quarter’s 85.7 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7008 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Lawrence White and David Goodman)